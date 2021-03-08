WATERTOWN — Two deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Monday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 44 across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll climbed to 201.
Jefferson County added 29 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,674. No deaths were reported, and the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 3.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 36, for a new total of 5,425.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by eight to 157. Hospitalizations increased by one to 10 patients.
There are 221 people in precautionary quarantine and 372 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 10 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,393. Two deaths were reported.
Fourteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down three since Sunday.
There are currently 365 known active cases in the county, and a total of 5,937 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 231,670 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 91 virus-related deaths as of Monday.
Lewis County reported three new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,814. No deaths were reported.
A total of 37 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of two since Sunday — five of whom are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Sunday.
A total of 1,750 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 11 since Sunday, resulting in 37 known active cases in the county. There are 72 people in quarantine.
Twenty-seven deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
