WATERTOWN — Two deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 59.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll grew to 197.
Jefferson County added 22 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,572. No deaths were reported, and the 14-day average positivity rate remained at 3.6%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 24, for a new total of 5,259.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by two to 223. Hospitalizations stayed the same at nine patients.
There are 217 people in precautionary quarantine and 532 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported another 32 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,274. Two deaths were reported.
Twenty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one since Tuesday.
There are currently 401 known active cases in the county, and a total of 5,785 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 225,187 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 88 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported five new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,791. No deaths were reported.
A total of 45 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of three since Tuesday — five of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Tuesday.
A total of 1,719 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of nine since Tuesday, resulting in 45 known active cases in the county. There are 85 people in quarantine.
Twenty-seven deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.