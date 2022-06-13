CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday.
According Public Health’s twice-weekly report, the death toll in St. Lawrence County since the beginning of the pandemic is 198.
There are 104 active cases in the community, 80 of which are new since June 9.
There are 10 people hospitalized with two people in an intensive care unit. Five people were admitted for COVID-19 and five people were in the hospital for another reason when COVID-19 was discovered.
Nearly 50% of St. Lawrence County is not fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.