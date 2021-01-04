CANTON — Two deaths were logged over the weekend at United Helpers nursing homes — one in Ogdensburg and one in Canton, bringing the organization’s total coronavirus-related fatalities to 29.
According to a Monday morning update, one death and one new resident positive have been recorded since Friday at the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, where 118 total staff and residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and six people have died since Nov. 29. One person remains hospitalized with COVID-19, and 34 people have since recovered.
One new case was also logged at the neighboring Assisted Living Program in Canton.
At the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, one death and one new staff positive have been added since Friday. The site has recorded 23 COVID deaths and 208 total cases — 80 staff and 128 residents — since an outbreak first began the weekend of Nov. 21. Four people remain hospitalized, and more than 80 people have recovered, according to the Monday update.
The Canton nursing home and Assisted Living Program received first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine last week, and the Ogdensburg home is expected to hold its first vaccine clinic this week.
Visitation at the Canton and Ogdensburg locations continues to be suspended.
