FORT DRUM — Two healthcare employees with the Fort Drum Medical Activity have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Guthrie Clinic laboratory collected the test samples and confirmed the results over the weekend.
Both employees, who live in Jefferson County, have been in mandatory isolation since the initiation of the testing.
The Fort Drum Preventive Medicine Department notified all employees and patients who were in contact with the two healthcare employees. The preventive medicine team also has cleaned the employees’ work areas to reduce the risk to staff and patients.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in clinics and the installation, the Fort Drum Medical Activity established rigorous screening, cleaning and social distancing procedures throughout all clinics, contributing to the early identification of both cases.
The Fort Drum MEDDAC remains fully able to service the health care needs of the Fort Drum community. The facility asks that all MEDDAC beneficiaries to use the clinics on post before seeking care at off-post facilities.
Family members and retirees can be screened for COVID-19 by calling the Guthrie appointment line at (315) 772-2778 during business hours or after hours at the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1.
Active-duty soldiers who wish to be screened for COVID-19 should report to the central screening location outside the Conner Troop Medical Clinic between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
After hours, active-duty soldiers should call the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1.
