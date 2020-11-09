LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System announced Monday that the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility received notification Sunday that two residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the health system, the residents are asymptomatic at this time and have been retested to verify the results.
No additional information about the residents was released.
“Our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents and staff members, and we continue following proper infection control measures to ensure their safety and well-being,” said Gerald R. Cayer, chief executive officer at Lewis County Health System.
All residents, family members and staff were notified of the confirmed cases, along with Lewis County Public Health and the state Department of Health.
According to Mr. Cayer, DOH is anticipated to make an on-site visit to evaluate and validate the infection control protocols.
Staff will continue to be screened at the start of their shifts, as well as tested weekly for COVID-19.
