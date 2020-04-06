CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in the county. The total number of cases has now reached 63.
The public health reports four hospitalizations and that 17 people have come out of mandatory isolation.
A new map published Monday shows Massena still having the most infections in the county with 14.
There are nine cases in Potsdam. Stockholm, Ogdensburg and Oswegatchie each have six.
