LOWVILLE — Two more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Lewis County, leaving only two people still isolated from the diease.
According to Lewis County Public Health, there are still 12 test results pending and 29 people under precautionary quarantine.
Since testing began, 201 county residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus and 180 were found not to have the virus.
While these numbers remain low, Public Health Director Ashley Waite says that remaining home as much as possible and ensuring a distance of at least six feet from other people as well as being vigilant about hand washing and wearing a cloth mask when going out are all still important methods of keeping them low.
