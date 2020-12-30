CANTON — Two new deaths were logged at the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility Wednesday, bringing the site’s total coronavirus-related fatalities to five.
The Canton nursing home, 205 Canton-Madrid Road, reported its first COVID deaths Monday, with zero additional deaths Tuesday. In its Wednesday update, United Helpers reports eight new staff positives since Tuesday.
A total of 82 people — 46 staff and 36 residents — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since an outbreak began Nov. 29. One person is hospitalized, and 34 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
At the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 8101 Route 68, no new cases have been logged since Monday. The site has recorded 207 positive coronavirus test results — 128 residents and 79 staff — since the weekend of Nov. 21.
To date, 22 people from the Ogdensburg nursing home have died of COVID-19 complications, and five people remain hospitalized.
Visitation at the Canton and Ogdensburg locations continues to be suspended.
