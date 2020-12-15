WATERTOWN — For the second day in a row, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties each reported additional COVID-related deaths Tuesday. Each county logged an additional death, bringing St. Lawrence County’s virus death toll to 27, while Lewis County’s rose to seven.
These new deaths bring the tri-county region’s overall death toll to 40.
United Helpers reported the death of another resident at its Ogdensburg facility as well Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether this death was the same death as reported by county officials.
The tri-county region also logged an additional 87 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most.
St. Lawrence County logged 41 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 1,503.
Sixteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Monday.
There are currently 375 known active cases in the county, with Oswegatchie logging the most reported cases — 225 — and Ogdensburg coming in with the second most — 172.
A total of 1,101 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 132,044 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County added an additional 31 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,415.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by nine and now stands at 1,079. There are 316 people in mandatory isolation and 13 people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Monday, resulting in 329 known active cases in the county.
There are 439 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,218 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Lewis County logged 15 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 528.
A total of 119 individuals are currently in isolation, eight of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of one from Monday.
A total of 402 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 15 from Monday, resulting in 119 known active cases in the county. There are 715 people in quarantine.
To date, 19,321 tests have been performed since March. A total of 18,793 results have come back negative and 10 results are still pending.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
