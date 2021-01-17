WATERTOWN — Jefferson and Lewis counties each reported a death from COVID-19 complications Sunday as the region logged another 108 new virus cases.
The new deaths bring the tri-county region’s virus-related death toll to 98.
Jefferson County reported 38 new COVID cases to its growing total Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,587. The county’s total number of recoveries jumped by 115, for a total of 2,872.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 82 to 643, with no change in hospitalizations, which stands at 27. Nursing home cases rose by four, for a new total of 19.
There are 356 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,337 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 25 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County also reported an additional COVID-related death Sunday, bringing the county’s total fatalities to 18.
Lewis County logged 19 new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,269.
A total of 230 individuals are currently in isolation, 22 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of two from Saturday.
A total of 982 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 19 from Friday, resulting in 251 known active cases in the county. There are 720 people in quarantine.
To date, 24,273 tests have been performed since March. A total of 23,004 results have come back negative.
To date, 1,385 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Lewis County.
St. Lawrence County logged 51 new novel coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,790.
Thirty-eight people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, the same as Saturday.
The county won’t provide a full COVID update Monday in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to an email from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle. An update Tuesday will include statistics for both Monday and Tuesday.
The county has logged 55 virus-related deaths as of Sunday.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
