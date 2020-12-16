WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health received notice Tuesday that two staff members at Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living facility and another resident of Summit Village Skilled Nursing tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, three residents of Summit Village Assisted Living were confirmed to have tested positive as well.
According to Samaritan, one of the assisted living employees had not been in the facility for nearly three weeks and the other had minimal resident interactions at the facility.
All assisted living residents will be tested this week and next, while staff continue to be tested weekly.
All residents are being closely monitored with vital signs and temperature checks every eight hours.
The positive skilled nursing resident is currently asymptomatic and was tested as a screening measure. They are now in the special COVID-only unit for skilled nursing residents, along with one other who previously tested positive.
The three assisted living residents who tested positive Wednesday were rapid tested after exhibiting symptoms during a routine screening. Two will be isolated for 14 days and will be closely monitored as their symptoms are minor at this point, according to Samaritan.
The other resident is being hospitalized for needed treatment.
Contact tracing is now being done to determine any other residents of staff that may be impacted.
These new cases extend the current pause on visitation at both facilities.
