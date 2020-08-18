Two additional states made New York’s travel advisory list Tuesday, requiring travelers from most of the nation to self-isolate for two weeks when arriving in the state.
Visitors from Alaska and Delaware — previously included in New York’s travel advisory — were added Tuesday. States with more than a 10 percent positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average, must quarantine for 14 days when flying or driving into New York. Officials update the list every Tuesday.
“New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world — we’ve gone from one of the nation’s worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1 percent for the 11th straight day — but that’s no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Tuesday.
The tri-state June 25 executive order, which includes New Jersey and Connecticut, now includes 32 U.S. states and two territories: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia; and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Gov. Cuomo and his top aides in the state’s coronavirus task force have questioned when coronavirus cases will increase in New York as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to rise in dozens of U.S. states and territories.
Out-of-state travelers remain the greatest threat to New York’s low coronavirus infections and transmission numbers, Gov. Cuomo has said, as the European strain of COVID-19 infected the Eastern Seaboard after landing in New York and New Jersey airports in February and March. The state’s COVID-19 transmission rate is 0.93, meaning every New Yorker with the coronavirus will infect 0.93 other people. The virus stops spreading with transmission rates under 1, or spreads quickly when one person infects more than one other person.
“Our success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life — washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks — and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance,” Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday. “We continue to move in the right direction, but it’s up to all of us to slow the spread and stay safe.”
The state reported 655 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, or 0.98 percent positive — New York’s 11th consecutive day with a coronavirus infection rate below 1 percent.
Eight New Yorkers died from the virus Monday, up from six fatalities each Saturday and Sunday.
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained flat at 537 virus patients, which is up from 534 Monday.
