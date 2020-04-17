CANTON – St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday bringing the total number of cases reported to 106.
There have been 57 people that have recovered and been released from isolation. There are four people being treated in the hospital.
As of Wednesday, according to the New York State Department of Health, 1,094 people have been tested in St. Lawrence County.
