WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
The deaths bring the total number of deaths in the county since the onset of the pandemic to 183.
The county also reported 92 new virus cases since Friday, for a total of 25,186. There are four people hospitalized with the COVID-19, one fewer than Friday.
Jefferson County reported 36 new cases, bringing its total to 25,051. Hospitalizations decreased by one since Friday, to three patients. There have been 162 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Lewis County reported four cases, for a total of 6,709. One person is in the hospital, the same as Friday. The county has experienced 51 deaths.
