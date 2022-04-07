WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported Thursday that two more county residents have died due to COVID-19.
The deaths in the county bring the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 165.
The county also reported 73 new virus cases since Monday. Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties have taken to providing updated COVID-19 information on Mondays and Thursdays only. Jefferson County also reported that two people are hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of three patients from Monday.
St. Lawrence County reported 214 new cases since Monday. Twenty infected people are in the hospital, eight more than Monday. The county has experienced 183 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported six new cases. No one with COVID-19 is currently hospitalized. There have been 51 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.