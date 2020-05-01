OSWEGO — Linda Kruger and Michele Myers, both of Oswego County, are both COVID-19 survivors. Their stories, somewhat different and somewhat the same, tell what they went through, how they made it through and what they learned and have offered to share with others.
Not long into a conversation with Linda Kruger you realize you’re talking to a person of great inner strength and determination. Science may have its opinions on why some people survive coronavirus, but personally, I think, Linda Kruger, 73, just willed herself well.
Stricken by the virus in early March, Ms. Kruger is now back to “98 percent” of her former self, she said in a recent interview.
“Prior to us going off to Florida on Feb. 16, I had done quite a bit of physical activity in order to get myself built up for the trip,” the Bernhards Bay resident said of her February drive down south with her husband, “as well as, you know, women, we like to look good in our bathing suit. So, I felt I was pretty much in maximum condition when I went down there. I’m just trying to return myself to some semblance of that before summer comes. I have an awful lot of yard work to do, and I like to have my strength up for that, that’s for sure.”
On their way south, the Krugers spent a day at downtown Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the world and an attraction filled with students on school break and people from all over the world. They had arrived in Atlanta the previous afternoon, stayed at a hotel that night and again the night of their aquarium visit before departing for their next destination, St. Pete Beach, Fla., a barrier island community just west of St. Petersburg on the Gulf Coast. About six days into their 12-day stay there, Linda’s husband, Mark, began to feel ill.
“He had a pretty bad cough,” Linda said, “and was feeling dragged out. He didn’t really want to tell me that he wasn’t feeling that well. I didn’t hear about it until we were there maybe 10 days.”
A couple days later, they left St. Pete’s Beach for their final destination across the state, Cocoa Beach on the Atlantic Coast, just a few miles south of Cape Canaveral. By then, Mark “just wanted to lie down.”
Linda went to the pharmacy section of a local supermarket, spoke with the pharmacist about her husband’s condition, and returned to the hotel with maximum-strength Robitussin and a box of Coricidin, to which, she said, “he responded very well. Within about three days, he was feeling much better.”
Now it was Linda’s turn.
“The week before we returned,” Linda said, “I began to feel down, but not so significantly. A day or two after we got back again, I started to feel more like the virus. Up until that time, I had kind of just felt under the weather. I started taking my temperature because I wasn’t feeling well overall, and I didn’t have a temperature. I had the headache that’s associated with it, and I had a terrible cough, a very dry cough, and it was pretty severe. It was keeping myself and my husband awake at night.”
So, she called her physician, got a nasal-swab flu test, and when it came back negative, her doctor called the Oswego County Health Department and scheduled her for a COVID-19 test the next day.
After seeing her doctor, she said, she never had a high temperature again.
“I was barely able to get up to 98.6,” Linda said, and throughout the eight-day “grueling” waiting period after her test, never had another high temperature again.
“My own doctor, who I had seen prior to going for this nasal swab at the Oswego Hospital, when I asked her what can I do for these symptoms, she said ‘Just use over-the-counter medications. Take your cough syrup and Tylenol,’ and I was kind of left to my own devices.”
So, Kruger self-medicated with night-time cough syrup and “a little old-fashioned remedy” of Vicks VapoRub, as her mother had taught her to do, with a damp, warm towel on her chest.
“It helped a great deal,” Kruger said, “so I was finally able to get sleep. I didn’t seem to have so much of a problem with the cough in the daytime. It seemed to rear its ugly head more at nighttime. So, I was taking Bufferin. I was just trying to treat the general malaise.”
When they called and said, ‘Yes, indeed. You’re positive,’ within that day, actually, we were visited by one of those lovely nurses who had paperwork that we had to sign saying that we were quarantined for, I think it was, a 10 or a 14-day period of time. So, we were obligated not to be going anywhere. Well, the good thing in my circumstance, unlike so many people that they’re having to do all this contact tracing, is that once we arrived home, I didn’t leave the house. I certainly wasn’t feeling well enough to go anywhere, and I did not have any guests come here to our house. So, there really weren’t any contacts. There was nothing they had to investigate other than to say, ‘You and your husband both now must stay home.’”
But that didn’t exactly go as planned.
“You know, when you go on vacation,” Linda said, “especially for the length of time that we were gone, you empty the refrigerator out totally. There’s nothing in your refrigerator. So, we were desperate for our trip to the grocery store, but I wasn’t certainly in any kind of shape to go to the grocery store, even if I had desired to. I wasn’t going anywhere. I was on the sofa. So, he (Mark) went to the grocery store with a list, and while he was gone to the grocery store, one of these nurses came and stood on my front porch with all of her garb on and had me sign the form saying ‘you’re aware that you’re quarantined now and you can’t go anywhere until April 9.’ And she said, ‘Where’s your husband?’ and I said, ‘Well, he’s at the grocery store.’ So, I called him on his cell phone. He didn’t answer. I said to her, ‘Look, you shouldn’t be standing out here on the porch, the weather is 30 degrees. Why don’t you go back to your car and I’ll holler out to you through my bathroom window when he’s on his way home.’ Within maybe 15 minutes or so, my husband pulled in the driveway. Well, he didn’t even get a chance to get out of the car to haul any groceries in, she was at his door, also with her garb on, having him sign the form.
“Maybe some people might consider it a radical approach, but it was the way that they were handling it, which I, certainly, in retrospect think was the very best way to do it. Those ladies were angels. They did the job they’re supposed to do, and they were on the ball. And the telephone conversations that went on while we were in that eight-day waiting period, the frustration level at this house was pretty high, and they dealt with all that very calmly, very compassionately, and very professionally.”
As for now, “we’re trying to do everything we can to not contract anything or pass anything,” Linda said.
“I talk about this,” she continued, “so that I can possibly give other people – there’s so much fear and anxiety that‘s just ringing the nation, not only the nation, our area, about the fear of this disease – I want people to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel, that there is something you could possibly think about. That just ‘cause you get it, doesn’t mean you’re going to end up going out the door feet first or be in a hospital on a ventilator. There are circumstances where you can overcome it yourself.
“Just don’t be cavalier about it. It isn’t something to fool around with. I’m just so lucky that mine ended up being ... you know, it was debilitating, and I’ve still had to work at getting myself back to what I felt I was at before we left for Florida. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, it was just a snap,’ but, it’s not anything to mess around with.”
When you talk with Michele Myers, you get the feeling you’re talking with a very gentle person, a very sensitive person who’s been hit hard by a disease she never expected, one she initially wrote off as a cold. And why shouldn‘t she? She’s young, in her 40s, and was “very healthy” with no underlying health issues. Certainly not your typical target for coronavirus.
“I started developing symptoms on March 21,” she said recently, “got tested and diagnosed a couple days after. I never got the high fever. The highest mine got that I had measured was 99.9 degrees. But, I had a massive headache. That was my first symptom. I didn’t really think much of it. It was a strong headache that would not go away, that goes behind your eyes, and you just want to claw your eyes out. It just wouldn’t go away. I had that for a couple days, and then I woke up that Sunday, and I started to get the shortness of breath, the coughing, a little bit of a sore throat, all the nasal congestion. Then that Monday I woke up and I knew that I wasn’t feeling good and that I should go get tested. I didn’t think that I had it. I thought I was negative. I thought I was just getting a cold or bronchitis or something ‘cause of the burning in the chest. Then after Monday, it just kind of got worse and worse.”
It took a couple days to get the test results. They came back positive.
“Then I lost all sense of taste and smell,” Myers said. “I lost some weight. And then, I’m trying to donate the antibodies, and I still tested positive. They said that I’m not contagious. I still wear a mask at work, and I try to kind of stay away from people at home, just because I feel that nobody really knows for sure.”
Losing the sense of smell and taste “was frustrating beyond belief,” she said. “It started with the smell, and it was all of a sudden. I woke up, and I didn’t think anything of it. That’s when I realized, when I went to make something to eat, I couldn’t smell anything. I thought that was kind of odd. And then I went to eat something, and I couldn’t taste anything. So then right there is when I started to lose the weight because nothing was satisfying. I was starving, but yet, I didn’t have any satisfaction from eating. And that kind of caused a lot of depression. It was hard.
“A friend dropped off some homemade chicken noodle soup that sounded so delicious. I couldn’t taste it. That was really disappointing.
“I don’t think my sense of taste or smell is back 100 percent. I can taste stuff, and I can smell stuff, but I don’t feel that they’re back 100 percent. Sometimes I can taste certain things, and then I remember it tasting differently,” she said.
“It felt like every day was just a new symptom added onto the old symptoms, one thing right after another. But the headache never went away throughout the whole entire thing. The cough wasn’t constant, but when I coughed, it would burn my chest and throat.”
While quarantined, she said, “I did develop a lot of depression ‘cause I was completely isolated from the rest of my family. That’s hard to mentally and physically deal with.”
Her two children and husband were also quarantined.
“We were all in different parts of the house,” Myers said. “My daughter had a slight cough and low-grade fever, but my son and my husband didn’t get any symptoms at all, which is a miracle.”
Now, she says, “I feel OK. I still get real tired and really winded, but I’m feeling better than I was. That’s for sure. I feel it could have been so much worse. I don’t really talk about it with a lot of people.”
She’s been told her “fatigue and my exhaustion and the winding will last a while.”
This disease proved to be quite a difficult time for Michele both physically and emotionally, but she has pulled through and had nothing but praise for all who helped her.
“The Oswego County Health Department, they were amazing. My manager at work was absolutely amazing. Just the compassion of everybody involved was amazing. Everyone has been so kind and so helpful. It’s overwhelming,” she said.
“For me, it was a day-by-day process,” she said. “When I found out I was sick, and with every symptom, I just kept thinking, ‘I just have to ride it out,’ because it was scary. You didn’t know if every symptom was going to turn into something where you’re going to be hospitalized.”
Her advice?
“Just stay home,” she said. “Put your mask on. I don’t think people take it seriously, and that really frustrates me, because I don’t want anyone to have to deal with what I had to deal with. It was rough.”
And she had a word or two for the caretakers.
“You know what got me through?” she asked. “Honestly, it was just the daily check-ins with the family and the friends. That’s really what got me through it. I would cry and just cry because you don’t feel good, you can’t have anybody around you, and mentally, that’s really hard. I don’t think people understand that. So, if you’ve got somebody that’s sick, you just make sure you check on them all the time and tell them that you’re there for them. Let them cry on the phone with you. You know, that helped a lot, just to have somebody on the other end listen to you.”
And for everyone?
“Be safe,” she said, “and take it seriously. It’s no joke.”
