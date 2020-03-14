Two people in the state who tested positive for coronavirus have died, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday evening during a conference call.
The first death, which was reported earlier in the day Saturday, was an 82-year-old woman living in Brooklyn with a pre-existing respiratory disease of emphysema. The second person is 65 years old and had a number of health issues. Coronavirus was found after the person had died.
During the call, Gov. Cuomo said the state now has 613 confirmed cases of the virus. There have been up to 4,700 tests with 736 additional tests since the last briefing.
“From my point of view,” Gov. Cuomo said, “the main negative on closing the school system is the effect of losing workers because they have to care for children.”
The federal bill for coronavirus relief is problematic, Gov. Cuomo said.
Of the 35 million alloted, New York is getting 8 million.
“Federal agencies could give you more. That doesn’t work for me and it doesn’t work for the people of New York,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The second bill passed in the house, New York gets the lowest rate of reinmbursment funding in the country, which is tied for last, he said.
New York has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country and pays the most taxes.
“That bill short changes New York once again,” he added.
On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo announced the Department of Financial Services will require insurance companies to waive co-pays for telehealth visits.
The governor hopes the move to waive co-pays for teleheath visits will encourage New Yorkers to seek medical attention from their homes rather than visit a hospital or doctor’s office.
He also authorized the state to open a drive-through mobile testing facility on Long Island in the coming week. This follows the success of the New Rochelle mobile testing center, which opened Friday and serviced 150 cars and tested 263 people, exceeding the initial goal of testing 200 people in the first day.
This is on top of the testing that will be conducted at the 28 public and private labs across the state and the out of state labs that New York is already contracting with.
There has not been a confirmed coronavirus case in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.