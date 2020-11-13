WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health received notice Thursday that two long-term care employees, one of whom provides direct resident care, have tested positive for COVID-19.
One employee at Samaritan Summit Village has tested positive, but does not provide direct resident care, while an employee who tested positive at Samaritan Keep Home does.
Both employees are under quarantine for 14 days and will be retested before they return to work. These are the first staff positives at either facility since late July.
All residents of both establishments have been tested for COVID and are awaiting results. There are currently no residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, according to a release from Samaritan.
These positive cases require Samaritan to suspend its limited visitation plan that’s been in place at both facilities. Each must go 14 days without a staff member or resident testing positive for COVID-19 in order to resume visitation.
Families of residents have been notified of these developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.