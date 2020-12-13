WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health announced Sunday officials received notification that two residents of Samaritan Summit Village tested positive for COVID-19, one in assisted living and one in skilled nursing. These are the first positive cases among residents for both facilities.
The assisted living resident was asymptomatic, according to a release from Samaritan.
The individual will be quarantined for 14 days and closely monitored.
Staff continue to be tested weekly and all residents are being closely monitored for symptom checks, having their temperatures taken every eight hours.
The positive skilled nursing resident was symptomatic as well.
As a precaution, all other residents on the same floor were tested for the novel coronavirus via rapid test and all came back negative. All Summit Village Skilled Nursing residents will now be tested multiple times over the next two weeks.
The positive resident was hospitalized after being evaluated and cannot return to Summit Village until they test negative, per state Department of Health guidelines.
Contact tracing is being done to determine any other residents or staff who may be impacted by these positive cases. These cases will extend the pause on limited indoor visitation at the facility for another 14 days.
“We’re confident the precautionary measures our staff has been taking — such as isolating the resident, masking, eye protection, sanitizing and regular temperature checks — have helped minimize exposure,” a release from Samaritan reads.
