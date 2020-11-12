MASSENA — Students at both Massena Central High School and St. Lawrence Central Elementary School, Brasher Falls, have switched to remote learning after positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in the schools.
Massena Central High School Principal Alan C. Oliver said all students, including Career and Technical Education students who attend programs in Norwood, will switch to remote learning beginning Thursday until Nov. 20.
St. Lawrence Central School Superintendent Robert Stewart said elementary students will begin remote learning starting Thursday until the end of the week.
In a Facebook post to students and families, Mr. Oliver said they were notified Wednesday that two high school students and one student at J.W. Leary Junior High School tested positive for COVID-19.
Mr. Oliver said they are working closely with BOCES and will communicate more to those students in the next 24 to 48 hours, “but to be clear BOCES students should not report to MCHS or Seaway Tech until otherwise notified.”
“All students should continue to follow their schedule for classes at MCHS during this move to remote learning. All MCHS teachers will still be teaching live classes during this time,” he said.
Mr. Oliver said they are also working with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department on contact tracing efforts.
Most recently, all students at J.W. Leary Junior High School switched to remote learning until Nov. 20 after officials determined there were more staff members in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 than originally anticipated. School officials made the announcement late Monday on the district’s Facebook page, and the remote learning model began Tuesday.
They noted earlier that one positive case of COVID-19 was identified among the staff at the junior high, but felt that because of limited contact, there was no need to close the school at the time. They later determined there was more of an impact at the junior high than originally thought.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the district has reported 14 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning — nine among off-site and on-site students at Madison Elementary School and Massena Central High School, and five among off-site and on-site teachers and staff at the junior high and the high school.
In Brasher Falls, Mr. Stewart notified the community about the positive COVID-19 case at the elementary school in a message posted to the district’s website Wednesday.
The rest of the district will continue with in-person learning. Elementary students will continue to receive instructions and assignments through Google Classroom platforms, the post reads.
Mr. Stewart said the school’s nursing staff and county Public Health Department would be reaching out to families of children and staff members “that may be involved.”
As of Tuesday, the district had reported five total cases on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker — one on-site student at the high school and four off-site students at the elementary and high schools.
