ALBANY — Two state lawmakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Saturday’s new positive cases include Assemblymember Helene Weinstein, D-41; and Assemblyman Charles Barron, D-60. Both lawmakers have not been in Albany since the beginning of the month, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.
“The news that Assembly Members Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron have tested positive for COVID-19 is deeply troubling,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay in a press release sent Saturday night. “On behalf of the entire Assembly Minority Conference, I express my sincere hope that they both receive the best possible care and have a full and speedy recovery.”
“We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capitol and the Legislative Office Building,” Gov. Cuomo said. “All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone.”
The state Capitol is closed to visitors effective immediately.
“I am coordinating with the New York state Department of Health to ensure the safety of my constituents, colleagues and staff,” Ms. Weinstein said in a statement, adding she has not been in Albany since March 4 for personal matters.
Ms. Weinstein started to have COVID-19 symptoms, which include cough, fever and shortness of breath, March 11.
“I have not had contact with any staff or constituents during this period,” she added. “I immediately self-quarantined to ensure the safety of my family, friends and the community. I am resting comfortably and continue to work from home on legislative matters, and I am disappointed that I cannot be with my colleagues as we work toward a budget agreement.”
Johnson Newspaper Corporation statehouse reporter Kate Lisa contributed to this report.
