WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center announced Friday that two Summit Village Skilled Nursing residents on the fourth floor tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this, and a positive staff case on April 2, full family visitation will pause for two weeks as all residents are tested repeatedly and staff tested twice weekly, Samaritan said in an update for the community and families of residents,
With new state guidance, Samaritan can still offer outdoor visits for Skilled Nursing first and third floor residents. For residents on the second and fourth floors, virtual or video visits are offered at this time. Family members are asked to contact Sandra Baril to arrange these visits at (315) 782-7010. For questions, contact Sarah Trovato, administrator, at (315) 782-7504.
