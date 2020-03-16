SYRACUSE — Onondaga County has confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
A 70-year-old woman with underlying health conditions tested positive for the virus Monday morning, which has prompted a medical investigation into its origins, with investigators making a list of everyone the woman has come into contact with, reaching out to them and telling them to self-quarantine.
Later in the day, the woman’s husband also tested positive for the virus, according to a release from the office of the Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon II.
“The patient has been in isolation at home,” Mr. McMahon said in a statement. “This finding was not unexpected due to close contact with his wife. This transmission demonstrates why it is so important to practice personal protection measures and social distancing.”
According to Syracuse.com, Mr. McMahon outlined a series of executive orders he’ll be issuing, including closing all county schools at 4 p.m. Monday and issuing a mandatory quarantine for anyone waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.
In light of these developments, Syracuse University has decided to transition to online classes for the remainder of the semester rather than just suspending on-campus classes and using an online format until March 30 as had been previously planned. Students were informed via email of these developments.
“Most important I want to remind the community that this is the time to come together, stay calm and not let the anxiety of the situation win,” Mr. McMahon said. “Take a minute to check on your neighbor, your loved ones as well as yourself.”
