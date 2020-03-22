Coronavirus

The spikes that adorn the outer surface of the coronavirus, which impart the look of a corona, when viewed through an electron microscope. CDC photo

OSWEGO — Oswego County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a release sent Sunday afternoon. County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup confirmed the cases in the release. 

Additional information will be announced during a video conference via Facebook Live at 5 p.m. at www.facebook.com/oswegocounty/.

The video link will be live at 4:55 p.m.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.