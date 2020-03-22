OSWEGO — Oswego County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a release sent Sunday afternoon. County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup confirmed the cases in the release.
Additional information will be announced during a video conference via Facebook Live at 5 p.m. at www.facebook.com/oswegocounty/.
The video link will be live at 4:55 p.m.
