WATERTOWN — Two city firefighters have recently tested positive for the coronavirus and three others have been quarantined.
Fire officials on Thursday confirmed the fire department has recently been hit by COVID-19.
One of the firefighters who tested positive should return to work soon, while the quarantined firefighters should be back in a few days, fire officials said.
Fifteen firefighters must be on duty at all times. The situation isn’t causing staffing issues. The department is bringing in other firefighters to fill in for them.
Two weeks ago, the virus knocked out the city Department of Public Works’ fleet maintenance division when nine employees could not go into work because of COVID.
