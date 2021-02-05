ALBANY — Medical experts have identified 59 total cases of the more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus first discovered in the United Kingdom, including one case in Jefferson County, officials said Friday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a briefing Friday that 15 more cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant have been identified in the state for a total of 59.
The strain is reportedly up to 70% more transmissible than other strains of the disease.
“That is a frightening thought,” he said, “so we’re watching it closely. The CDC is watching it, other countries are watching it.”
A map of the state was projected during the governor’s Friday briefing, which identified Jefferson County as one of 13 counties in the state that have identified the new strain.
Scott A. Gray, Jefferson County Board of Legislators chairman, said Friday that it’s “not a shock” one showed up in Jefferson County.
“They are testing for it,” he said. “When they take specimens, they’re testing for variants.”
He confirmed the strain was identified in a traveler from overseas.
“It’s exactly why we quarantine people who travel from out of state,” he added.
A case of the strain was confirmed in an Essex County resident last week, according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. The governor’s Friday briefing slideshow also identified Essex County as one of the 13 counties with the U.K. strain.
There has been no recorded case of the U.K. strain in Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
“This is why people have to remain vigilant and continue observing health protocols, because we’re not sure of the efficacy of the vaccine on the various strains of the virus,” Mr. Gray said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
