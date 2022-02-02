WATERTOWN — The U.S. Army announced Wednesday that any soldier who isn’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be discharged.
Army Secretary Christine E. Wormuth issued a directive stating that commanders “will initiate involuntary administrative separation proceedings for soldiers who have refused the lawful order to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and who do not have a pending or approved exemption request.”
According to figures released by the Army on Jan. 26, there were 3,350 soldiers who refused vaccines, and 5,870 temporary exemptions issued. The Army did not release where the soldiers who have refused vaccination are based.
According to Army records, commanders have already relieved six regular Army leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 3,073 general officer written reprimands to soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.
“Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness,” Wormuth stated. “We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”
As of Jan. 26, about 96% of active-duty soldiers were fully vaccinated. About 79% of reserves were fully vaccinated. The Army has about 485,000 active duty troops, according to 2022 estimates by Statistica.com.
The effective date of the termination will be the date the commander initiates a separation. Soldiers separated will not be eligible for involuntary separation pay and may be subject to termination and recoupment of any unearned special or incentive pays, according to the directive.
Current cadets who refuse the COVID-19 vaccination order and don’t have an exemption will be processed for disenrollment and separation.
