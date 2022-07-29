U.S. buying $1.7 billion of Moderna omicron booster

Moderna Inc. said it secured a $1.74 billion contract to supply the U.S. government with its new omicron-specific vaccine.
The deal is for 66 million doses of a new booster that includes the existing shot as well as components targeting omicron subvariants of the COVID-19 virus. The agreement also allows the government to purchase another 234 million doses of the company’s booster shots in the future.
“Moderna’s mRNA platform is enabling us to rapidly create mRNA-1273.222, a bivalent vaccine that specifically targets omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, the most prevalent variants of concern in the U.S. today,” Stephane Bancel, the company’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.
