Monkeypox has U.S. officials worried, spurring President Joseph R. Biden’s administration to declare the disease a national health emergency.
The declaration comes after the virus has spread to more than 6,600 people nationwide. During a news conference with disease experts on Wednesday, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., called for immediate action from the Biden administration to combat the disease.
The rare viral disease does not usually cause serious illness or death, the state health department says.
“Monkeypox cases in this outbreak have involved a rash — often in the genital and perianal regions — and may also include other symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes and pain when swallowing, before or after the rash appearance,” St. Lawrence County health officials said July 12 when the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in the county. It remains the only case in St. Lawrence County, and health officials have said the infected person did not pose a risk of spread.
The virus that causes monkeypox is part of the orthopoxvirus group, which also includes the smallpox virus. Monkeypox can be characterized by flu-like symptoms, then a rash around the genitals, hands, feet, chest or face. This rash can turn into painful blisters, which commonly leave permanent scarring. The disease is spread through close physical contact with infected people, direct contact with rashes or sores, respiratory droplets or oral fluids from an infected person, the state health department says.
Viral spread has been primarily identified among communities of men who have sex with men, but spread beyond that community has been recorded and is likely to increase.
“So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported over 6,000 known cases of monkeypox in the United States, and the World Health Organization has declared the spread a public health emergency of international concern,” Sen. Gillibrand said during the news conference Wednesday.
The Biden administration declared a public health emergency Thursday.
Monkeypox has existed internationally for years, but the most recent strain that is being spread in the U.S. is behaving more aggressively, spreading faster and more unpredictably than the previous strains.
The state health department has confirmed 1,666 monkeypox cases in New York as of Wedensday, making New York the hotspot for the disease in the U.S. The infections are focused downstate, with 1,630 cases recorded in New York City as of Thursday.
Columbia and Greene counties in the Capital Region have each recorded one case. Erie County in Western New York has recorded four cases, Suffolk has recorded 17 and Westchester has recorded 32.
Two vaccines are available on the U.S. market. One, ACAM2000, is more readily available but cannot be used on patients with eczema, other skin conditions, those with weakened immune systems or those who are pregnant.
The other vaccine, JYNNEOS, is less readily available but production is ramping up. This vaccine can be used on those with skin conditions like eczema, but those interested should consult a health care professional before deciding on a vaccination.
Sen. Gillibrand said the disease has the potential to cause real damage, and action needs to be taken immediately to stem the tide of infections.
“We need to do more to ensure those who are affected have access to treatment,” she said. “As we’ve seen in other health crises, we need to act swiftly to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading to a larger population.”
Last week, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York, mobilizing state resources to deliver vaccines and prepare information campaigns. A total of 170,000 monkeypox vaccines have been allocated for New York to distribute, but Sen. Gillibrand said more help is needed to establish fair and effective vaccination campaigns across the state, and that more states than just New York need to ramp up their responses to the outbreak.
“Nationwide, we are entering into a phase of this outbreak in which cases will most likely multiply, but this supply of vaccines we have on hand to treat this virus may not keep pace with rising demand,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
The senator said she is calling for President Biden to employ the Defense Production Act to increase monkeypox vaccine and test kit production.
The Defense Production Act allows the executive branch to use federal resources in partnership with private domestic production companies to make items or products required for national defense. The act has been used to spur production of wartime materials like weapons, but more recently has been employed in COVID-19 pandemic responses. The Defense Production Act was used by President Donald J. Trump repeatedly during the COVID-19 pandemic’s early phases to increase production of masks, medical ventilators, treatments and vaccines.
Sen. Gillibrand said the American health care system, still battered by the lasting effects of COVID-19, needs all the help it can get to fight what could easily become another nationwide pandemic.
“We can build on the lessons of COVID-19 and act decisively as we fight against this disease,” she said. “That means addressing staffing shortages and the overburdened health care system.”
Sen. Gillibrand was joined by Dr. Jay K. Varma, an expert on disease control and prevention and director of Cornell University’s Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response. He previously worked for the CDC and was the deputy commissioner for disease control for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
Dr. Varma said there has been a tremendous effort to create an effective monkeypox vaccine, but there is a relatively small supply stockpiled.
“Even though the U.S. invested so much in developing this vaccine and stockpiling it, we’re in a terrible position today, which is that the demand for this vaccine far outstrips the supply,” he said.
He said public health departments are struggling after years of pandemic response, and the U.S. government needs to step in to provide additional assistance.
Sen. Gillibrand said the past two years of pandemic response for COVID-19 and the initial response to the spread of monkeypox has demonstrated a significant need for a restructuring of the American public health system.
She has introduced the Health Force, Resilience Force and Jobs to Fight COVID-19 Act, which would invest in federal, state, county and local public health departments and agencies and create a standing “central command” for public health and disease prevention.
The command center would bring together aspects of the Department of Defense, Central Intelligence Agency, National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services into one single location, focused on preventing pandemics and national epidemics from hitting the U.S.
“I don’t think it’s a criticism of this administration, I think we are just not built for pandemics, we have not created the infrastructure to respond quickly to these kinds of fast-contracting diseases,” she said.
New York’s allocation of monkeypox vaccines is inbound, and will be distributed by local public health departments. Those interested in receiving a vaccine should contact their county’s public health department.
