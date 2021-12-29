The United States set a new grim pandemic record Tuesday, shattering its seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. averaged 265,427 new infections a day last week, flying by the country’s previous high tally of about 252,000 cases set in January 2020.
As the omicron variant spreads, experts believe that daily case load could come close to doubling.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging all Americans to get fully vaccinated, which includes a booster shot, in order to stave off the worst of a possible infection, but only about 33% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated and boosted.
The new record comes after daily coronavirus test positivity rate in New York almost touched 20% Tuesday and the rate of pediatric hospitalizations in the city had increased, generally considered a harbinger of things to come for the rest of the country.
The skyrocketing average of cases comes days after the CDC recommended that asymptomatic people reduce their quarantine time to five days with an additional five days of mask-wearing.
“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC said in a statement.
More kids being hospitalized
The U.S. is seeing a higher number of kids in hospitals, as omicron spreads across the country, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told MSNBC.
“Most of those children are not yet vaccinated,” Walensky said Wednesday. “So the message here is: Get the children vaccinated.”
Walensky spoke amid concerns that the return of U.S. kids to chool next week after the holiday break may further spread infections, already at record levels.
December is a common time of the year for children to be admitted to the hospital, according to Walensky, who added that most affected kids currently are seeking medical attention for reasons other than COVID and incidentally testing positive upon admission. Most children aren’t requiring treatment in intensive care units, Walensky said.
Bloomberg News contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.