The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is poised to clear a fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccine for adults ages 50 and older, looking to shore up protections for more vulnerable groups, a person familiar with the matter said.
The authorization could come as early as this week and, for most Americans, it would mean a second booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. Currently, only immunocompromised people are eligible in the U.S. for the additional dose.
Unlike with previous authorizations, the FDA is expected to stop short of a full recommendation, meaning the option would be open for people who want the shot. The development was reported earlier by the New York Times.
The move comes as the Biden administration is warning of waning supplies in its fight against the virus and is calling on Congress to authorize new funding. The U.S. does not have enough vaccines to give everyone a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine, officials have said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have to make a final ruling on any recommendation by the FDA.
Representatives from the FDA and CDC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Vaccinations in the U.S. are at their lowest point since the start of the immunization drive in December 2020, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.
At least 559 million doses have been administered in the U.S. since rollout began. More than 80% of people in the U.S. who are eligible have received at least one dose of vaccine, with almost 70% of those eligible defined by the CDC as fully vaccinated. Trials are still underway for children younger than 5, not now eligible for vaccination.
A recent report by the CDC found that protection against COVID-19 waned slightly in the months following a third dose of the vaccine. The booster shot resulted in a 91% decrease in hospitalizations for people who received the booster two months prior to getting sick, and 78% for those who received the booster four or five months prior to contracting the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.