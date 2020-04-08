OGDENSBURG — A former United Helpers’ Rehabilitation and Senior Care building has been designated as a facility for potential COVID-19 patients.
The building, located at 8101 Route 68, was eyeballed by the county at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, St. Lawrence County Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said.
“This has been in the works now for a month. We contacted United Helpers at the onset of this when we were advised that we were going to need to provide a safe and secure location for people who, by either court order or because they don’t have a facility suitable that meets the standards for self-quarantine or self-isolation,” Mr. Lightfoot said.
He said the building was ideal, as it was vacated for the better part of two years and that it could house somewhere in the vicinity of 40 patients, with individual rooms and bathrooms for patients, as is required.
The United Helpers Board and CEO cleared the use of the building for the county for any potential COVID-19 patients, reopened it, cleaned it and made sure all utilities were ready for use, Mr. Lightfoot said.
The county has also stocked the facility with what would be needed in case it needed to be put to use, Mr. Lightfoot said.
Moreover, the standalone, two-story building neighbors the River Ledge Nursing home where United Helpers staff is in place.
“It is a walk across the driveway to have meals prepared within their facility and provided to anyone we have housed in that building,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “We would have to take care of their laundry needs, in order to not send contaminated clothing or bed clothing to a geriatric facility or a physical therapy facility next door, so there would be some details that have been worked out, but those kinds of things in the background were secondary to locating and securing a building.”
While there is no contract in place with United Helpers and the facility is not housing patients, Mr. Lightfoot said there would be a cost if the county started using it. That cost, which he said would come from taxpayer dollars, would potentially be reimbursed through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“Because we are tracking every dollar that we spend with respect to the coronavirus, there is certainly the expectation and the hope that we would be reimbursed,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “But right now we can’t worry about that. We need the facility, we located it, it’s ready and it’s better to have it, if and when we need it, and we hope that we never have to use it.”
The facility was secured following a Feb. 24 special legislative meeting where St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire told the lawmakers that the Public Health Department is in need of resources to assist in the isolation of people returning to the U.S. after travel from China or for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are unable to return to their own residences and who, for precautionary purposes, are being isolated on a voluntary basis.
“We didn’t sit on our hands, we did it,” Mr. Lightfoot said Wednesday. “It has been thanks to the generosity of the United Helpers staff and their board that they have allowed us to, should the need arise, have use of that building.”
He said it would also be used for individuals who refuse to cooperate with isolation if testing positive for the virus.
On Monday night, Ms. McGuire said some folks that test positive have not been cooperative.
“We are finding difficulty with the isolation process and with the quarantining process,” Ms. McGuire said. “We have people who do not want to maintain, who will not give the contacts that we need to do all of the tracing ... so we do need to have the public know that this is a serious process.”
In such cases, Mr. Lightfoot said St. Lawrence County Supreme Court Judge Mary Farley would issue an order to involuntarily isolate the individual if the case is of such seriousness that public health could be jeopardized.
And if someone were to be held against their will, Mr. Lightfoot said it would likely be someone from the Sheriff’s Office who would act as security.
“I’m certainly not trying to stir up work for them,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “They have enough to do, but if we have somebody that is involuntarily in our custody, we have an obligation to ensure not only their security, but the security of others with respect to what this person may have that may spread to the community.”
But so long as the public cooperates with guidelines of social distancing and not getting together in groups, the county will be much better off, Mr. Lightfoot said.
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly objected to Mr. Lightfoot’s plan to involuntarily hold people with the disease, likening it to martial law in a letter he sent Wednesday.
“Mr. Lightfoot’s plan to round up those not sick enough to be hospitalized and keep them under guard is a bit worrying to say the least,” Mr. Skelly wrote. “What next Joe? Checkpoints where we are all asked the question: ‘Your papers please?’”
Mr. Skelly said that his observation is that the people of Ogdensburg are doing a good job of sticking to social distancing guidelines.
“We are quite capable of policing ourselves and protecting our families and neighbors from this evil virus without having to also fear Mr. Lightfoot’s version of a COVID-19 patrol keeping our streets safe,” Mr. Skelly wrote.
Mr. Lightfoot said most people are cooperating with the “exception of gatherings.”
“They want to play golf, they want to fish and what not. You still got to be careful, you still gotta have that social distancing and a lot of times that doesn’t happen when you get a group of people,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “It is for the good of everybody that we have to put up with a little pain in life and this happens to be one of those times.”
