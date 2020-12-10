OSWEGATCHIE — Nearly three weeks since a COVID-19 outbreak was first reported at the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, United Helpers has confirmed 185 staff and residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Residents account for 64% of that total, with 118 testing positive since the weekend of Nov. 21. An additional resident death was reported Thursday, bringing the site’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths since Thanksgiving to 13.
In a Thursday update from the organization, officials said the 185 cases breaks down into 67 staff positives and 118 resident positives. New cases reported Thursday — three staff and 25 residents — contribute to that total. Two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 19 people have recovered.
With roughly 300 employees, the Ogdensburg facility is currently home to 133 people, a figure that’s dropped steadily over the last three weeks following the almost daily death of a resident since the first fatality was reported on Thanksgiving.
At the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, five new cases have been logged since the organization’s Wednesday update. Since Nov. 29, the Canton site reports 15 positives — four staff and 11 residents — with one person having recovered. The Assisted Living complex in Canton reports one staff and two resident virus cases as of Thursday. No hospitalizations or deaths have been recorded at the Canton facilities.
Last week, United Helpers Vice President of Quality Improvement Stacey L. Cannizzo said “a few rounds of testing” will be needed to know how many people the virus has reached.
With tests administered every few days, she said, about 700 are conducted weekly at the Ogdensburg facility, and 350 are conducted at the Canton facility. Lag time for returned results — due to the “sheer volume of tests” being processed by area hospitals and labs — typically delays a complete picture of positive cases.
Less than a mile southwest of the city limits, the Ogdensburg facility is located within the town of Oswegatchie, where the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reports 97 active cases as of noon Wednesday. The department reports 69 active cases for Ogdensburg, second highest in the county to Oswegatchie.
United Helpers has launched a website — unitedhelpersneeds.hwapps.org — outlining how community members can best help, from providing supplies to applying for jobs. The organization is currently looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and direct care staff, as well as kitchen, laundry and environmental staff.
Visitation at the Ogdensburg and Canton locations is suspended until further notice.
