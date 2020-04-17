A reduction of intakes and business in the era of the coronavirus pandemic has led to United Helpers having to make changes in staffing scheduling and, in some instances, layoffs, while CEO Stephen E. Knight said making safety a priority for the staff and the more than 2,400 people in their coverage area.
In an email to the Times, Mr. Knight said many of the United Helpers’ service/business areas have been effected by the downturn. “Admissions to nursing homes, assisted living, outpatient therapy clinics, mental health services, home care and other services have seen varying degrees of reduced business resulting in layoffs and reduced hours,” he said. “No direct care or nursing personnel will experience layoffs. Schedule changes have also been implemented to accommodate social distancing.”
That included the full layoff of 12 employees, 15 employees taking a reduction in hours and 11 employees had a reduction in primary department but have been assigned to other areas to supplement based on their qualifications/past employment, Mr. Knight told the Times. That included certified nurse assistants, direct support professionals, housekeeping and maintenance hours, he said.
“Per Diem employees are not being utilized when possible and positions that become available are not being filled,” he wrote.
An example of that is a human resources office tech position, part-time maintenance position and full-time activities aide were all put on hold. Office staff are mostly working no more than three days in the office with two-plus days working remotely for social distancing purposes.
He said it is expected that all employees would eventually be needed back, but it was still too early to tell.
United Helpers has gone to telehealth services wherever possible, Mr. Knight said.
“Stacey Cannizzo, VP of Quality and Clinical Services, is our point person for all things COVID to ensure a coordinated approach to practice and protocol,” Mr. Knight said. “Our senior management team, our board president and our directors of nursing meet via phone conference on Monday, Wednesday and Friday (or as needed) to adjust as indicated.”
United Helpers is working closely with St. Lawrence County Public Health and the state regional epidemiologist to ensure best practice based on current knowledge and understanding of the disease, Mr. Knight said.
“Our team continues to procure needed PPE and equipment necessary to keep residents and staff safe in the event of a worse case scenario,” he said. “We also work with the Office of Emergency Management for additional supplies through state and federal stockpiles as well as the United Way.”
Moreover, he said increased costs and decreased revenue is certainly a worry as time passes; however, the full financial impact of COVID-19 will most likely not be known for weeks or months to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.