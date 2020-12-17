CANTON — United Helpers is set to receive its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at the end of the month, with a second quantity expected in early January.
United Helpers CEO Stephen E. Knight said Thursday the vaccines should arrive Dec. 31, at the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 205 Canton-Madrid Road, where all residents and 50% of staff members will be vaccinated. According to the organization’s daily update Thursday morning, 81 people reside at the Canton nursing home, and the state has not included Canton’s 47 Assisted Living residents in the first round of vaccinations.
The Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 8101 Route 68, which has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak since Nov. 22, is scheduled to receive vaccines Jan. 5. The same vaccination process will then begin for all residents and 50% staff.
A second vaccination will be required for all residents and staff members who receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. United Helpers anticipates the second clinics to be scheduled within three weeks of each facility’s first vaccinations.
The vaccine shipments and clinics are being facilitated through a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and participating pharmacies nationwide, including Walgreens and CVS, and HealthDirect, Kinney Drugs and Pharmscript in New York.
Developed this fall as the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, the CDC-pharmacy partnership is responsible for scheduling on-site clinics, ordering vaccines and supplies — syringes, needles and personal protective equipment — ensuring cold storage, administering the vaccine and reporting required vaccination data to local, state and federal officials within 72 hours of administering each dose.
In November, long-term care facilities could choose to sign up for the program, and pharmacy assignments were made to begin coordinating vaccination plans. United Helpers is partnered with HealthDirect, which has locations in Gouverneur, Syracuse, Marcy, Rochester and Brooklyn.
In the nearly four weeks since a COVID-19 outbreak was first reported at United Helpers’ Ogdensburg nursing home, 198 staff and residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 17 people have died of COVID-19 complications as of Thursday morning — an increase of one death since Wednesday.
The Ogdensburg facility employs roughly 300 people and is currently home to 121 residents, a figure that has dropped steadily following the almost daily death of a resident since the first fatality was reported on Thanksgiving.
Residents account for 124 of the 198 case total, and staff members account for 74 of those cases. Six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one patient from Wednesday. Thursday’s update notes 63 people from the Ogdensburg site have recovered, leaving 118 cases active.
Less than a mile southwest of the city limits, the Ogdensburg facility is located within the town of Oswegatchie, where the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reports 91 active cases as of noon Wednesday. The department reports 60 active cases for Ogdensburg, second highest in the county to Oswegatchie.
At the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, one new staff case has been logged since the organization’s Wednesday update. Since Nov. 29, the Canton site reports 26 positives — 10 staff and 16 residents — with eight people having recovered.
The Assisted Living complex in Canton reports three staff and two resident virus cases as of Thursday. One of the three staff members has recovered, and no hospitalizations or deaths have been recorded at the Canton facilities.
Visitation at the Ogdensburg and Canton locations is suspended until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.