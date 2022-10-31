WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York on Friday held an event in support of the 24 nonprofit agencies it is supporting in 2023.
United Way is granting more than $320,000 to 24 nonprofits in the tri-county area next year to support a wide variety of programs, including distributing hygienic products and food to low-income families, expanding opioid programs, backpack and after-school programs, providing 24/7 crisis hotlines for victims of domestic violence, healthy activities for youth, expansion of emergency services and more. The event also celebrated the work the organizations do for the north country and the services they provide to the area’s inhabitants.
This year is the United Way of NNY’s 101st year.
“We’re celebrating partnerships, we’re celebrating community impact, but with a nod to our history, with a nod to what was really the birth of philanthropy” in the north country, with the inception of the local Community Chest in 1921, United Way board chair Kristen Aucter said.
The United Way covers Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, a “marketplace equivalent of 5,223 square miles” that contends with a variety of needs over a vast expanse of land that is largely agricultural. The organization works with other nonprofits in the area to provide programs to people who might otherwise struggle to receive essential goods and services.
The United Way focuses on three pillars of community strengthening: providing basic needs, supporting children and employment support for the area. The organization uses other nonprofits to stay informed on basic services like “substance use, domestic violence, the access that we have to behavioral and mental health services, homelessness” to decide how to distribute the grants that other nonprofits can submit applications for.
“We are about solutions, right? We are about taking on issues, even the challenging ones,” Ms. Aucter said. “We’re about engagement and collaboration, we’re about making change. We’re about improving quality of life. And the coolest thing about that is the ‘we.’ It’s all of us, it’s ‘we.’”
The nonprofit organizations that have received grants from United Way for 2023 include:
• Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry
• Children’s Home of Jefferson County — SoZo Teen Center
• Credo Community Center
• Family Counseling Service of NNY
• GardenShare
• Hand in Hand Early Childhood Center
• Lewis County Opportunities
• Literacy of Northern NY
• Mountain View Prevention Services
• New Day Children’s Center
• Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club
• Police Activities League of Massena Inc.
• Potsdam Snack Pack Program
• Resolution Center of Jefferson/Lewis
• Renewal House for Victims of Family Violence
• The Holistic Life Foundation
• The Q Center/ACR Health
• The Salvation Army (Watertown)
• The Salvation Army (Massena)
• Volunteer Transportation Center
• Watertown Family YMCA
• Watertown Urban Mission
• Wilna Champion Transportation Association
• WPBS-TV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.