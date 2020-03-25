WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York is providing needed items to partnering nonprofits and communities throughout the tri-county area.
The focus for the collection and distribution of items is on critical need, so low accessibility items like toilet paper, diapers, baby food and cereal, baby formula, paper products, rubber gloves and household cleaners are the priorities at the moment. Nonprofit organizations throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties will be the points of access for the public to receive these items.
“In normal times, the most vital commodity for human service nonprofits is cash, which allows the purchase of needed items and ability to meet payroll requirements,” said CEO Jamie Cox in a statement Tuesday. “Right now, the curve is a bit inverted, in that most organizations cannot access some of the most important items that each community requires to stay afloat.”
In combination with traditional commercial supplier accounts and donated warehouse space from MonthlyBoxer, owned by Alex Morgia, the UWNNY is working to fill one of the gaps in Northern New York during this trying time.
While the UWNNY is receiving a number of phone calls and emails about food drives for the food pantries, due to the virus, food pantries are required to source goods through known, sanitary organizations that can keep products in a sterile environment through procurement, transportation and delivery.
“There are incredible people in the North Country doing extraordinary things,” Cox stated. “The ability to break down traditional silos and create an even greater outcome is quite powerful. That’s also helping us prepare for the next phases of this crisis, which will bring a different set of challenges to the table.”
Those wishing to support UWNNY’s Crisis Fund, which is used to purchase and distribute critical goods, may do so by going to www.unitedwaynny.org/crisisfund.
