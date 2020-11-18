ALEXANDRIA BAY — Alexandria Central School District will resume in-person learning Thursday after announcing Tuesday that the district would close until Friday.
Superintendent Chris Clapper notified the school community in a letter sent Wednesday. The school was closed for one day.
Mr. Clapper said he received feedback from the Jefferson County Public Health Service on Wednesday that all contact tracing has been completed and a “crucial” COVID-19 test came back negative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.