ALEXANDRIA BAY — Alexandria Central School District will resume in-person learning Thursday after announcing Tuesday that the district would close until Friday.

Superintendent Chris Clapper notified the school community in a letter sent Wednesday. The school was closed for one day.

Mr. Clapper said he received feedback from the Jefferson County Public Health Service on Wednesday that all contact tracing has been completed and a “crucial” COVID-19 test came back negative.

