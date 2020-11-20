CANTON — Canton Central School District is extending its remote instruction period for the middle and high schools Monday.
“The additional time is necessary so that definitive answers can be obtained regarding the COVID-19 status of members of our school community at the Grades 5-12 level,” a district announcement posted to Facebook on Friday afternoon reads.
In-person instruction will continue Monday for special education students and English language learners. Students in the BOCES Applied Behavior Analysis program at Canton will also attend in person.
