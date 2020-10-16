WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation from the Jefferson County Public Health Service on Thursday morning that one of the district’s remote learners has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the fifth positive case among students in the district.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, which now reflects this new case, the student is enrolled at Case Middle School.
The student is a remote learner and has not been in attendance at any building in the district, according to a release from the district. The district is working in collaboration with the health service, which has performed the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols.
According to the release, social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place within each school building.
Citing a requirement to protect the privacy rights of staff and students, the district has stated it is not permitted to release any additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.