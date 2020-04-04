LOWVILLE — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lewis County has increased to eight as of Saturday.
After one new confirmed case was announced by Lewis County Public Department Director Ashley Waite in the morning news release, three more were confirmed by early evening.
The three new cases are all in isolation in their homes, while the previous cases are at the hospital except for one.
Mrs. Waite said via news release that one of the people newly confirmed to have the virus reported being at the Lowville Walmart, 7155 E. State St., on March 27 between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. and at Tractor Supply, 5710 Number 4 Road, on March 28 between 9:30 and 9:40 a.m.
Lewis County residents who were in those locations on those dates should call 315-376-5108.
Mrs. Waite said because of the volume of calls they are expecting, a recorded message will ask for names and numbers of callers so that someone on her team return the call as soon as possible.
“Please be patient and remain calm,” Mrs. Waite said, “The risk of exposure in a shared public space is minimal, but precautions should still be taken.”
That totals five new cases in just over 24 hours.
In addition to those eight people in isolation, there are currently 31 people under precautionary quarantine.
The outcome of 17 tests are still pending.
Of the 123 tests that have been given to date, 98 results have been negative.
Lewis County officials are not releasing the locations of confirmed cases due to privacy laws, but with each person who tests positive, the public health team is tracing everyone who has been in contact with or the vicinity of the person.
Officials say that the key to slowing the spread of the disease is to stay home and if someone must go out, to keep a distance of at least six feet from anyone else.
Everyone is also advised to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and avoid face-touching, especially the eyes, nose and mouth.
For more information about COVID-19 or if you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call 315-376-9678
