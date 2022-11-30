Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain and wind. High 46F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low around 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.