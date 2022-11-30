High winds have blown recycling all over Watertown, and on Washington Street took out a tree Wednesday morning knocking out power to a neighborhood. The power was out for about an hour, and National Grid reported it was restored at 8:56 a.m.
National Grid reported an outage in the area of Bishop Street. A city fire crew and National Grid crew were assessing damage just before 8 a.m.
Traffic headed into town on Washington Street is re-routed up Bishop Street.
National Grid reported that 349 customers are without electricity. Another outage was reported in Lorraine and Worth where 109 customers were without power.
National Grid expects the Watertown outage to be over at 9:39 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued weather warnings, including those for high wind and lake effect snow. Up to 15 inches is possible in some areas including the Tug Hill and winds are expected to gust to 60 miles per hour. A flood warning has been issued for Lake Ontario.
In Jefferson and Lewis counties the strongest south winds are expected on the northern slopes of Tug Hill, in the Black River Valley and at Fort Drum.
The high winds are expected through 4 p.m. and the strongest gusts are forecasted from mid morning to early afternoon.
The weather service says the high winds will blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are expected. National Grid on Tuesday issued an alert stating their crews are prepared to respond.
The weather service warns that people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.
"If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive," the warning states.
By 11 a.m. Wednesday, wires were also reported hanging low or down in Watertown at South Hamilton and State streets, in the 1400 block of Washington Street and at Moulton and Grove streets.
Additionally, a tree was reported on a wire on Military Road in Sackets Harbor, a tree was reported down on wires at Van Buren Street and Maple Avenue in Antwerp, a wire was down at Route 12 and County Route 161 in the town of Rutland and a tree was reported down on Burnup Road in Felts Mills.
