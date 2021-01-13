WATERTOWN — Kinney Drugs opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people aged 65 and older Wednesday afternoon, but the slots quickly filled up.
The pharmacy website opened at about 2:30 p.m. Just before 5 p.m., a notification was released that the available slots were full.
“COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now full,” the notice reads. “We sincerely apologize if you were unable to secure an appointment at this time. Please rest assured that Kinney will open additional appointments as soon as we confirm our vaccine allocations. You will be the first to know when additional appointments are open!”
Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine will be made when the first dose is administered, a Kinney spokesperson wrote in the email asking people not to make second appointments on their own.
Walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment are not allowed at any pharmacies or sites at this point.
This round of appointments is only open to individuals over the age of 65, this threshold was lowered from age 75 after the state moved to comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.
