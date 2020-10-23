LOWVILLE — Lewis County Public Health is advising people who patronized three restaurants earlier this month that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The agency said Friday that patrons at Hook and Ladder, 6253 Salmon River Road, Lowville, between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18; Pioneer Cafe, Route 12, Glenfield, between 1:30 and 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13; and Steak and Brew, 4497 Route 26, Turin, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, in the smaller of the two dining rooms, which is off to the right when you enter the restaurant; are at risk of exposure and are asked to call 315-376-5108.
The agency said due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct callers to leave a voicemail with their name and phone number. Public Health will then follow-up with the caller as soon as possible.
The agency asks callers be patient and remain calm. When preventative measures are being followed (wearing face coverings, washing hands, social distancing, etc.), the risk of exposure in a shared public space is minimal, but precautions should still be taken, the agency said.
With each confirmed case of COVID-19, the agency’s staff investigates and identifies close contacts and exposure risk. Per state Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, those who have been in contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 will be placed in quarantine and monitored for symptoms.
