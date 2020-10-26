COVID-19 testing expands in St. Lawrence County

A healthcare worker at Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s drive in COVID-19 testing facility hands a patient informational paper work on April 17 before administering a test. This image has been altered to respect the patients right to anonymity. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

UPDATE: St. Lawrence Health System announced Wednesday that this change has been put on hold indefinitely. 

POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System announced Monday it will be moving one of its COVID-19 testing sites in the village later this week.

Beginning Thursday, anybody who schedules a COVID-19 drive-up test at the Potsdam location will be directed from the original 49 Lawrence Ave., location to 10 Raquette Road, one of the health system’s properties in the SeaComm Plaza area off of Market Street.

Testing is for individuals who have been in contact with a person known to be COVID-positive, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (including fever, cough, shortness of breath, unexplained severe fatigue and loss of taste or smell) and patients with referrals from the state Department of Health, a release from the health system said.

Anybody meeting those criteria and needs a test is asked to pre-register by calling the health system’s hotline at 315-261-6240 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

