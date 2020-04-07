LOWVILLE — One of the eight people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 changed status Tuesday to “recovered.”
On Wednesday, it was confirmed that two more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the county’s total number of virus recoveries to three.
According to Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite, there were no new confirmed cases by Tuesday morning and one of those previously confirmed met all of the criteria needed to be considered recovered.
In a news conference in the afternoon, Mrs. Waite said for a patient to be classified as “recovered,” they must be at least seven days after the onset of symptoms and at least 72 hours from the last symptoms being detected, including the cough, shortness of breath and fever that are also the initial symptoms of the disease. For the fever to be considered resolved, fever-reducing medications had to be discontinued during the 72 hours as well.
While fever and cough are the symptoms that appear in the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, other common symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, shortness of breath, mucus produced with the cough and body aches.
The CDC only recommends a “test-based strategy” to determine if a person has recovered from COVID-19 be used if they were hospitalized, severely immuno-compromised or transferred to a long-term care or assisted living facility and the tests needed are available.
Mrs. Waite said generally, 80 percent of people that contract COVID-19 have cases that resolve on their own without hospitalization or ventilators, however, even with mild or no symptoms, people can still transmit the disease.
These guidances were last updated on March 23.
Mrs. Waite said in the news conference that in addition to the one person who has recovered from the disease, the majority of the 80 people who reported they may have been at the Lowville Walmart, 7155 E. State St., between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. March 27 and at Tractor Supply, 5710 Number 4 Road, between 9:30 and 9:40 a.m. March 28, were put on precautionary quarantine. One of the three people whose COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday had been in those places on those dates and times.
While testing has increased “quite a bit” recently, Mrs. Waite said, the state is still in the process of developing new guidelines for testing.
Anyone with questions about the disease, who believes they have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus or are experiencing coughing, fever and shortness of breath should call the 24-hour COVID-19 information line at 315-376-9678.
