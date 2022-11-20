How much snow did you get this weekend?
The north country is buried. Heavy snow that blew off Lake Ontario all day Friday and overnight Saturday filled roads faster than plows could clear them, buried cars and in Jefferson County collapsed a home.
The American Red Cross said they were helping five people after their residence on Branche Road in Watertown collapsed due to excessive snow.
Jefferson County was hit especially hard by the storm. Watertown was blanketed with 57.4 inches of snow from the time it started Friday morning to Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The king of snowfall was Natural Bridge with more than six feet of snow at 72.3 inches. Fort Drum had 54 inches, followed by West Carthage with 47 inches and Copenhagen accumulated 40 inches. On the other spectrum, Henderson ended up with 12 inches and Mannsville 5.5 inches.
In Lewis County, Croghan got 30 inches and Lowville, Highmarket, and Constableville had as much as 4.4 inches or as little as 1.2 inches.
The Buffalo metro area was walloped. Orchard Park, where the Buffalo Bills could not play their game there on Sunday, accumulated 77 inches,
Watertown public works superintendent Patrick Keenan says this weekend’s storm is the worst he has seen in his 37 years of working at the city.
It’s the sheer amount of snow in a short amount of time, he said Saturday.
The job is made more difficult because it’s “heavy snow with moisture content,” he said.
The wet snow is especially hard to move after it has been packed down by vehicle traffic.
All of that created a headache of trying to remove the snow so people can get out of their homes and maneuver around the city once again.
“Other than that, we’re doing OK,” he said.
It’s going to take some time to get all the streets plowed and then the snow removed, he said.
The state Department of Transportation plows were out in force to help on Friday to plow the city’s main thoroughfares.
That has happened only one other time, a few years ago, Mr. Keenan said.
The state help allowed city plows to focus on plowing secondary streets.
Side streets and deadends will be the last to get attention from city plows, he said.
But then the big job of removing the snow begins.
The state will be back to help out with that process, sending frontloaders and trucks to join the city’s fleet. Snow gets dumped in the Black River.
County Emergency Management Services reports the brunt of the storm passed overnight Sunday with about four to five more inches falling and then the lake effect snow that caused such turmoil will be done, Mr. Keenan said.
It was quite a storm, he said.
“I think it was the quantitate of the snow and such a short duration,” he said.
The sound of snowblowers is a constant hum across Watertown as is the occasional thud of the city plow hitting the street as residents and city staff work to dig out.
The conditions were so poor early Saturday morning that Watertown Daily Times delivery trucks could not make the trip to deliver newspapers from Washington Street to the Post Office, so there was no home delivery of newspapers Saturday.
The Red Cross said it will provide financial assistance for necessities including shelter, flood and clothing to the two adults and three children ages 2,8 and 11 who were displaced when their home collapsed. Volunteers will also provide emotional support and the Red Cross is planning to remain available to help those affected by the collapse as they navigate the road to recovery.
Like many businesses in Watertown, the Salmon Run Mall closed early Friday — at 3 p.m. — while the city was getting blasted with snow.
Retailers wanted to get home safely.
The mall reopened at noon Saturday.
To do that, Salmon Run Mall’s plow crews worked all night to remove snow from the mall’s parking lots, said Karla Noftsier, the mall’s marketing director.
Ms. Noftsier shoveled all day from her home so she doesn’t know how many stores were able to be open on Saturday.
All she knows there was a lot of snow.
There was no skiing at the Dry Hill Ski Area in the town of Watertown during this weekend’s mammoth snowstorm.
But it wasn’t because of the weather.
The new owners aren’t quite ready to open the ski area, but the snowstorm impacted the Alpine Ridge Road resort anyway.
Co-owner Boo Wells-Jareo was working on getting ready for the ski season and started to head home on Friday night.
She, her son Stewart, grandson Jude and her two dogs got as far as the car dealers on outer Washington Street at about 8:30 p.m. when the snow just got to be too much.
They went back to Dry Hill, where they stayed in Ms. Wells-Jareo’s office for the night.
“It was very cozy,” she said.
As for the ski season opening, she hopes to open for Thanksgiving weekend, a crucial time for the ski industry.
Temperatures are expected to go up during the coming week. And then some snow-making work is planned.
With any help from the weather over the next several days, Dry Hill will be open for the holiday.
“It all depends on Mother Nature,” she said.
She and her husband bought the ski area this fall from Timothy L. and Deborah H. McAtee. It had been in their family for 40 years.
“It was a big one,” she said.
Jefferson County Legislator Scott Gray said a homeless shelter quickly created in Watertown had about 10 residents. Of 15 people seeking shelter at the city’s Butler Pavilion, 10 moved to a garage owned by P.J. Simao on Main Avenue and three stayed behind.
Mr. Gray reported things are going well so far, and hot water will be available at the building today, as are toilets, so a functioning rest room is available.
He stressed it’s still a car garage and not a permanent solution but it’s better than the pavilion.
