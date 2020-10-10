WATERTOWN — According to the state’s online coronavirus school tracker — COVID-19 Report Card — the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 within the Watertown City School District is in a student at North Elementary School.
How do you think schools are doing with COVID precautions?
The school district received confirmation of the positive case on Friday, which marked the second in-person student case for the district.
According to an announcement sent out by the district Friday, it is working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is currently performing the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols.
The district did not disclose which school the student attends.
“As much as the District is attempting to be completely transparent in this matter, we are required to protect the privacy rights of our staff and students,” the announcement reads. “The District is not permitted to release any additional information. We appreciate your continued support and understanding.”
Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place within the school district and extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by student.
(2) comments
Who or what restricts the District from naming the school? Are districts statewide similarly restricted?
Great question zeitgeist! Its public knowledge anyways within a day so whats stopping the district from being proactive? But again, what stopped the district from allowing our student-athletes from playing sports this fall?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.