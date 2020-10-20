OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department and Upstate University Hospital will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton.
The service will be provided by the SUNY Upstate Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit.
Appointments are required. The best ways to make an appointment are:
• Email Covid_Testing@upstate.edu and include name, date of birth, and phone number; or
• Request through Upstate’s MyChart if people have an activated account; or
• Call 315-464-2778 and choose Option 0.
Patients should have their insurance information available when they call. Those without insurance will not be turned away.
The tests are available to anyone. People do not need to have symptoms to be tested. Antibody testing is not available at this site.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates and video presentations. Additional questions about COVID-19 can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at 315-349-3330.
